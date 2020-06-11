Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 4.7%. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a loss of 2.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 4.3% on the day, and down 8.61% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.53% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 4.21% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and D make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 5.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 4.6% in midday trading, and up 8.78% on a year-to-date basis. Roper Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.83% year-to-date, and Electronic Arts, Inc. is up 14.37% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -4.7% Technology & Communications -5.0% Consumer Products -5.2% Services -5.2% Healthcare -5.2% Industrial -6.3% Financial -6.9% Materials -7.9% Energy -8.2%

