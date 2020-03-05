Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.7%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 4.74% year-to-date. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 7.60% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 13.85% year-to-date. Combined, SO and WEC make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 3.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are the most notable, with CTXS showing a gain of 3.7% and HPQ down 0.5%. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and down 0.45% on a year-to-date basis. Citrix Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.70% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 4.62% year-to-date. Combined, CTXS and HPQ make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.7% Technology & Communications -3.0% Consumer Products -3.2% Materials -3.3% Healthcare -3.8% Services -4.0% Energy -4.1% Financial -4.2% Industrial -4.4%

