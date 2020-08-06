Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 5.12% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 14.70% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 24.17% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CNP make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.64% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 44.97% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 44.26% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and WYNN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Services +0.8% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -1.6% Energy -1.6%

