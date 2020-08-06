Markets
AES

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 5.12% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 14.70% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 24.17% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CNP make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.64% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 44.97% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 44.26% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and WYNN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Materials +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Financial -0.4%
Healthcare -1.6%
Energy -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES CNP XLU MGM WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular