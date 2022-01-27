Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 6.22% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.29% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 3.20% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ETR make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 8.92% on a year-to-date basis. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is up 7.01% year-to-date, and Ball Corp, is down 3.11% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and BLL make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products 0.0% Services -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.1% Financial -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.0%

