Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 0.15% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.36% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 12.21% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EXC make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 16.67% on a year-to-date basis. Quanta Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.15% year-to-date, and Northrop Grumman Corp is up 24.37% year-to-date. Combined, PWR and NOC make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.5%
Industrial +0.2%
Financial 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Energy -1.5%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

