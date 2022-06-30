Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 0.15% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.36% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 12.21% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EXC make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 16.67% on a year-to-date basis. Quanta Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.15% year-to-date, and Northrop Grumman Corp is up 24.37% year-to-date. Combined, PWR and NOC make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Industrial +0.2% Financial 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -1.5%

