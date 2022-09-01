Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 6.59% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.10% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 17.80% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and SO make up approximately 12.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 9.87% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 29.35% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 5.25% year-to-date. Combined, COO and ABBV make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.7% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Materials -1.7% Technology & Communications -1.8% Energy -3.0%

