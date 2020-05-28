Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.8%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.9% on the day, and down 7.64% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.34% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 3.25% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and AEE make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 2.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and up 1.19% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.43% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 53.18% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.8% Healthcare +2.2% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.8% Energy -1.0%

