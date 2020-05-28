Markets
AEP

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.8%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.9% on the day, and down 7.64% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.34% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 3.25% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and AEE make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 2.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and up 1.19% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.43% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 53.18% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +2.8%
Healthcare +2.2%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.1%
Financial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.8%
Energy -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEP AEE XLU ALXN REGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular