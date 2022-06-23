Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 4.25% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.54% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 16.45% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 18.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 9.70% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.69% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 41.51% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and CRL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Healthcare +1.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.8% Financial -0.9% Materials -1.7% Energy -4.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.