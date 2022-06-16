Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 2.2%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 8.12% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.55% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 3.48% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and DUK make up approximately 11.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 2.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 15.00% on a year-to-date basis. Cigna Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.41% year-to-date, and Johnson & Johnson is up 0.33% year-to-date. Combined, CI and JNJ make up approximately 11.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -2.2% Healthcare -2.6% Financial -2.9% Consumer Products -3.3% Industrial -4.4% Services -4.5% Materials -4.5% Technology & Communications -4.9% Energy -6.4%

