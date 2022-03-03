Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 2.93% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.97% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 4.30% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and PNW make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.80% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp is up 13.05% year-to-date. Combined, A and MCK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.9%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.9%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

