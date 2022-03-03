Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 2.93% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.97% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 4.30% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and PNW make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.80% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp is up 13.05% year-to-date. Combined, A and MCK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.9% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy +0.1% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9%

