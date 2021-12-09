Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 12.58% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.28% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 11.12% year-to-date. Combined, D and ETR make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 19.73% on a year-to-date basis. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is up 45.34% year-to-date, and AbbVie Inc is up 20.88% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and ABBV make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Financial -0.1% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.0% Energy -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.