Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 1.00% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.96% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 40.62% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 17.66% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Financial +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Services +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Energy -1.1%

