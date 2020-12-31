Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 1.00% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.96% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 40.62% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 17.66% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.