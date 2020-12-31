Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 1.00% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.96% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 40.62% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 17.66% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Energy -1.1%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

