Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 2.23% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 1.59% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 14.99% year-to-date. Combined, ES and EIX make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 4.00% on a year-to-date basis. Equity Residential, meanwhile, is down 25.14% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc, is down 19.03% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Energy -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.