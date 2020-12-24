Markets
ES

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 2.23% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 1.59% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 14.99% year-to-date. Combined, ES and EIX make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 4.00% on a year-to-date basis. Equity Residential, meanwhile, is down 25.14% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc, is down 19.03% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Financial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Energy -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ES EIX XLU EQR WELL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular