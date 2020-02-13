Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 8.14% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.82% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 13.71% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and NEE make up approximately 21.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.23% on a year-to-date basis. Iron Mountain Inc , meanwhile, is up 4.27% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc is up 7.16% year-to-date. AIZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Financial +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Industrial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Materials -0.8%
Healthcare -0.9%
Energy -1.0%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

