Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 6.51% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.82% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 11.03% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and NEE make up approximately 17.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.84% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.15% year-to-date, and Essex Property Trust Inc is up 4.40% year-to-date. BEN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities 0.0% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Industrial -1.0% Energy -1.0% Materials -1.6% Healthcare -2.2%

