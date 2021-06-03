Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 5.32% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.76% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 3.54% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ES make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 48.28% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 50.65% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 32.67% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and HAL make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Energy +0.8%
Healthcare +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.8%

