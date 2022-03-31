Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.44% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.16% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 7.09% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 41.01% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.30% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 57.07% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Energy +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Services -0.7%

