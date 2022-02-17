Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 7.01% year-to-date. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 0.55% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 21.11% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and AWK make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 22.95% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 32.80% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 25.92% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and PXD make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Energy -0.3% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -1.3% Healthcare -1.4% Services -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Financial -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.0%

