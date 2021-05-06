Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.58% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.34% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 9.90% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and PNW make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.82% on a year-to-date basis. Kellogg Co, meanwhile, is up 9.96% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 31.60% year-to-date. Combined, K and TAP make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.2% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Services -0.8%

