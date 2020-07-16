Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 7.72% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.52% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 12.21% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AWK make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Kraft Heinz Co , meanwhile, is up 9.12% year-to-date, and PVH Corp, is down 50.58% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and PVH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
