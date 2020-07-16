Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Markets
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 7.72% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.52% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 12.21% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AWK make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Kraft Heinz Co , meanwhile, is up 9.12% year-to-date, and PVH Corp, is down 50.58% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and PVH make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Energy +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%

