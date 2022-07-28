Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.7%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 3.2% on the day, and up 3.43% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.98% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 8.43% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.07% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 52.13% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 32.38% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.7% Consumer Products +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.6% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.5% Energy -0.1%

