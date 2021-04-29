Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ryder System, up about 5.4% and shares of Yellow Corporation up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Sharps Compliance, trading up by about 9.9% and Stericycle, trading higher by about 3.9% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.