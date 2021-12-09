Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Manufacturing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of USA Truck, up about 4.8% and shares of Arcbest up about 2.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Infinera, trading up by about 5.9% and Lumentum Holdings, trading higher by about 4.9% on Thursday.

