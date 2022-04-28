In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Covenant Logistics Group, up about 6.2% and shares of Old Dominion Freight Line up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Ocwen Financial, trading higher by about 20.8% and Lendingclub, trading up by about 12% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.