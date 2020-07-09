Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, about flat on the day. Leading the group were shares of YRC Worldwide, up about 8.7% and shares of Covenant Logistics Group up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by F5 Networks, trading up by about 5.6% and Fireeye, trading up by about 1.2% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.