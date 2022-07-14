Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 25.20% year-to-date. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.76% year-to-date, and Analog Devices Inc, is down 12.44% year-to-date. Combined, QCOM and ADI make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.10% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 6.18% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Industrial -1.1% Services -1.2% Healthcare -1.2% Consumer Products -1.5% Financial -1.8% Materials -2.2% Energy -3.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.