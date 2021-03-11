Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 2.12% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.92% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 8.06% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and NOW make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.3%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 6.33% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is up 25.62% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 8.12% year-to-date. MGM makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.0% Energy +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.