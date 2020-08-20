Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 27.21% year-to-date. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.79% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 60.13% year-to-date. Combined, SNPS and NOW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.32% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.78% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 82.46% year-to-date. LB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.2% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Materials -0.9% Utilities -1.1% Energy -2.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.