Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.1% and 11.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 17.97% year-to-date. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.76% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 10.30% year-to-date. Combined, QCOM and QRVO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.77% on a year-to-date basis. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.23% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 78.37% year-to-date. ORLY makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Financial -1.7%
Materials -2.2%
Energy -2.7%

