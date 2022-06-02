Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 9.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 17.80% year-to-date. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.06% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 8.86% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.6% in midday trading, and down 23.22% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.75% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 53.28% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Services +2.0% Materials +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Healthcare +1.3% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.5%

