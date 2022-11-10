Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

November 10, 2022 — 02:51 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 6.5%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 14.6% and 14.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 7.0% on the day, and down 25.04% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.31% year-to-date, and Autodesk Inc, is down 21.13% year-to-date. ADSK makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 6.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.8% and 11.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 4.8% in midday trading, and down 10.64% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 43.70% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 37.46% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +6.5%
Materials +6.1%
Services +6.0%
Financial +5.4%
Industrial +5.1%
Utilities +4.0%
Healthcare +3.8%
Consumer Products +2.7%
Energy +2.3%

