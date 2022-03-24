Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.6% and 6.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 9.49% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.46% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 0.05% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and INTC make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 33.88% year-to-date, and Linde plc, is down 8.28% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and LIN make up approximately 20.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Materials +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.