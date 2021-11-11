Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 28.06% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 42.53% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 73.38% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and STX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 25.18% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 58.30% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 116.72% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and NUE make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.0% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.