Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.3% and 14.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 28.48% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.27% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 132.94% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 12.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) and Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 19.98% on a year-to-date basis. Parker Hannifin Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.10% year-to-date, and Rollins, Inc., is down 6.55% year-to-date. Combined, PH and ROL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Industrial +0.4% Energy -0.2% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -1.4% Healthcare -1.4% Financial -1.6%

