Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within that group, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 4.79% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.17% year-to-date, and CenturyLink Inc is up 2.12% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) and CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.31% on a year-to-date basis. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.26% year-to-date, and CSX Corp is up 5.72% year-to-date. Combined, EXPD and CSX make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Energy +0.4% Healthcare +0.3%

