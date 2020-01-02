Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Western Digital Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, AMD and WDC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. General Electric Co, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Wabtec Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, GE and WAB make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Energy -0.0% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.1% Utilities -1.6%

