Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 5.61% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 19.52% year-to-date, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is up 11.45% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MXIM make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 10.18% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.61% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and DXCM make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Healthcare +1.5% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.1% Energy -1.1%

