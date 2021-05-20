Markets
ENPH

Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 5.61% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 19.52% year-to-date, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is up 11.45% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MXIM make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 10.18% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.61% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and DXCM make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.9%
Healthcare +1.5%
Utilities +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Energy -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH MXIM XLK ILMN DXCM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular