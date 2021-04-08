Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.65% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp is up 2.30% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.30% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.83% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 1.93% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and BIO make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.8%
