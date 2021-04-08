Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.65% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp is up 2.30% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.30% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.83% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 1.93% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and BIO make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.4% Energy -1.8%

