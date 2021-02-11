Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.41% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 25.12% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and KLAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.27% on a year-to-date basis. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, meanwhile, is up 16.19% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 17.99% year-to-date. Combined, LH and CTLT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -1.0% Energy -2.2%

