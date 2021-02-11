Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.41% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 25.12% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and KLAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.27% on a year-to-date basis. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, meanwhile, is up 16.19% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 17.99% year-to-date. Combined, LH and CTLT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Healthcare 0.0%
Financial -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Energy -2.2%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

