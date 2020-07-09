Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.7% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 18.42% year-to-date. F5 Networks, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.46% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 23.15% year-to-date. Combined, FFIV and AMD make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc. , meanwhile, is down 9.17% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 4.34% year-to-date. Combined, COO and BDX make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -1.3% Services -1.6% Utilities -1.7% Consumer Products -1.8% Materials -2.2% Financial -2.6% Energy -4.3%

