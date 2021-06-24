Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 12.28% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.99% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc is up 17.01% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and SWKS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 24.83% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is up 50.68% year-to-date, and Everest Re Group Ltd is up 9.38% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and RE make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Financial +0.8% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities 0.0%

