Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within that group, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 0.35% year-to-date. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is up 9.63% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 8.01% year-to-date. Combined, DXC and TER make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 16.40% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 21.86% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and FTI make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Energy +1.5% Materials +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Financial +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities -1.6%

