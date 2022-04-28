Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.4%. Within that group, PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) and Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 16.7% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.8% on the day, and down 15.10% year-to-date. PTC Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.98% year-to-date, and Tyler Technologies, Inc., is down 25.04% year-to-date. Combined, PTC and TYL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 39.77% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 54.21% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 21.05% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.4% Energy +2.3% Industrial +1.9% Services +1.8% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Materials +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Healthcare +0.6%

