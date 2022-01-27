In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 8.8% and shares of Golden Ocean Group up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), trading up by about 11.1% and O-i Glass, trading higher by about 3.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

