Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Danaos Corp (DAC), up about 18.2% and shares of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Allegheny Technologies (ATI), trading higher by about 6.2% and ArcelorMittal (MT), trading higher by about 5.8% on Thursday.

