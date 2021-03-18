Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, up about 12.1% and shares of Euroseas up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Williams-sonoma, trading up by about 20.6% and Purple Innovation, trading up by about 6.9% on Thursday.

