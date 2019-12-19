Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), up about 8.2% and shares of Danaos Corporation (DAC) up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Rite Aid (RAD), trading higher by about 42.4% and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD), trading higher by about 6.7% on Thursday.

