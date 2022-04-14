Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Golden Ocean Group, up about 8.6% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings up about 8.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by MedAvail Holdings, trading higher by about 37.5% and Chefs' Warehouse, trading higher by about 2.2% on Thursday.

