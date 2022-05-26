Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 4.4%. Within that group, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 20.3% and 14.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 4.6% on the day, and down 26.42% year-to-date. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.35% year-to-date, and Dollar General Corp, is down 4.85% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and DG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.9% and 9.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.6% in midday trading, and down 21.01% on a year-to-date basis. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is up 6.00% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 64.25% year-to-date. DXC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +4.4% Technology & Communications +2.9% Industrial +2.8% Materials +2.3% Consumer Products +2.2% Financial +1.9% Energy +1.7% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.