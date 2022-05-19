Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 28.97% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.50% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 29.40% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and EXPE make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.9% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 24.33% on a year-to-date basis. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.26% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 7.74% year-to-date. Combined, SNPS and ENPH make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -1.2%

